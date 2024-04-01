Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1,692.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 252,079 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,530,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $991.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.