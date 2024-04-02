Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.20

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 115.70 ($1.45), with a volume of 732441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.90 ($1.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,881.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

