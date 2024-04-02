Pacific Horizon (LON:PHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $590.00

Pacific Horizon (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.32), with a volume of 50420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.22).
Pacific Horizon Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 565.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 548.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £528.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,008.77 and a beta of 0.83.
Pacific Horizon Company Profile
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Horizon
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.