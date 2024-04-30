Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $45,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Shell by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $235.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

