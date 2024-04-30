Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 32,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,613 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $485.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

