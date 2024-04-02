ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,225,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 29th total of 1,946,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,236.1 days.

ITV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. ITV has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

