Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 109 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.