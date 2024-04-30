Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 800 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $300.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $320.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

