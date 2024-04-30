Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Holdings Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2,815.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI stock opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.23. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $237.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

About Ubiquiti

(Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.