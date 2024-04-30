Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 185,263 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $42,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

VRT stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

