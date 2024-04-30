Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.60.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $448.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.43 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

