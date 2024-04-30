970 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,030,327,000 after acquiring an additional 502,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,789,000 after acquiring an additional 134,905 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,601,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,880,000 after purchasing an additional 473,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total transaction of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $246.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

