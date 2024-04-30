PGGM Investments Sells 3,302 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in General Mills were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

