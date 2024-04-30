DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DaVita were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 1,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $141.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

