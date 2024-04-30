753 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 753 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $248.77 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.59.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

