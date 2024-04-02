Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.43. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 195,481 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

