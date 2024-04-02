Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 153,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

