Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,842,900 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 30,322,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.26. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

