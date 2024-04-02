Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,842,900 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 30,322,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCMF opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.26. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
