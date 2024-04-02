CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,284,400 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 2,809,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CYAGF opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyberAgent has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $8.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

