BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $99.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. BOK Financial traded as high as $92.75 and last traded at $90.73, with a volume of 6162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOKF. Citigroup raised their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

