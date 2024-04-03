MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Nicola Bruce Acquires 2,018 Shares of Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce acquired 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.19) per share, with a total value of £9,948.74 ($12,489.00).

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 0.2 %

GLE opened at GBX 480 ($6.03) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 460.22. The company has a market cap of £280.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,655.17 and a beta of 0.98. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 344.50 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($6.88). The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,482.76%.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

