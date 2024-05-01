iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

