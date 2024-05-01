Gannett (GCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

