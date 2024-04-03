Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) PT Lowered to $23.70

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $23.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s current price.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.61. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth $63,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

