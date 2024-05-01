Truist Financial Corp Has $16.89 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

