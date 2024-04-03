Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price at $9.14

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.
WW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WW International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
Further Reading
