ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in March

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

