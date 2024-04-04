Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:GDRZF opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Gold Reserve has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

