Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,278,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 5,958,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,744.1 days.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of IFNNF stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89.
About Infineon Technologies
