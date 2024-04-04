Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.41 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.86 and its 200-day moving average is $152.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

