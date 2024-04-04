LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Up 0.5%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.37. 46,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 12,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $231.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

About LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.

