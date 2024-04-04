LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading 0.1% Higher

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.26. 6,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $108.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,155 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF comprises 2.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 22.91% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

