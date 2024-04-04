Critical Analysis: Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM) vs. Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LPHM – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Oddity Tech 11.51% 26.22% 16.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lee Pharmaceuticals and Oddity Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oddity Tech $508.68 million 4.23 $58.53 million $1.02 37.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

35.9% of Oddity Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Lee Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lee Pharmaceuticals and Oddity Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

Oddity Tech has a consensus target price of $52.86, indicating a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Lee Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Lee Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Pharmaceuticals

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiary, RONN Motor Group, Inc., focuses on the design and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of all-electric, hydrogen-fuel cell, and zero-emission new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the United States, China, and internationally. It intends to offer hydrogen fuel cell NEVs, including sports cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, and buses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

