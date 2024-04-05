Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,852,868,000 after buying an additional 4,348,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,309,370,000 after buying an additional 862,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

