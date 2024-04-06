Breakwater Capital Group Trims Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 389,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 96,595 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 139.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.62 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

