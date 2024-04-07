Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.