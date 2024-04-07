Erin Louise Lunn Sells 3,664 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.59, for a total transaction of C$130,419.35.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$110.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$69.83 and a 12 month high of C$110.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.4656696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

