LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price target for the company.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.