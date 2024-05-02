Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.
Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$8.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$7.71. The company had revenue of C$18.25 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Business Partners
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.