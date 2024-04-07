RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Announces Dividend of $0.76

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.7577 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

