Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

