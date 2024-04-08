SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $3.15 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $941.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.