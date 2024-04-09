American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,050 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 292,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

