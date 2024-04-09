M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MDC opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

