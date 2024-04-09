Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $269.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.81 and its 200 day moving average is $281.54.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

