Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

