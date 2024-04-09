Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director John Campbell Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director John Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$102,300.00.

TSE BNE opened at C$6.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.86. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.80.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.09. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of C$81.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.9392185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

