BSW Wealth Partners Makes New $212,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.