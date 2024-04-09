Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Croghan Bancshares Price Performance
Croghan Bancshares stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Croghan Bancshares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.
About Croghan Bancshares
