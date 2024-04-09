DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nordson were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 158,162 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,066,000 after purchasing an additional 60,209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $271.25 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $278.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

